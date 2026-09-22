Nag receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award at 72nd National Film Awards
Entertainment
Legendary actor Anant Nag just received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honor in Indian cinema, at the 72nd National Film Awards held in Kevadia, Gujarat.
It is a big moment for Nag, who has been a familiar face on screen for decades and made a lasting mark on Indian film.
Nag's 300 films and Padma Bhushan
Nag's career spans over 300 films, mostly in Kannada but also in Hindi and Tamil.
Many remember him as the heart of Malgudi Days, that classic TV show.
Along the way, he has picked up five Karnataka State Film Awards and was given the Padma Bhushan last year.