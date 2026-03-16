Naga Chaitanya calls 'Vrushakarma' his dream project
Naga Chaitanya is super excited about his upcoming film, Vrushakarma, calling it his "dream project."
He shared that he had always wanted to be a part of a large scale spectacle film, with a nice mythical layer added to it. That was his dream in the last few years and finally that dream came true.
Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the movie casts him as treasure hunter Arjun.
Cast and crew of the film
The film features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the co-lead, Sparsh Shrivastava as the main villain; actor Jayaram also appears in a key role.
Produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings, with cinematography by Ragul D Herian and music from Ajaneesh Loknath.
The first look was released in early March.
Chaitanya's new look and pre-release buzz
Chaitanya recently revealed his rugged new avatar for the role, showing a battle-worn, adventure-ready look.
The rights for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka were picked up for ₹45 crore, showing just how much hype this film is building.