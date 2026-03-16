Naga Chaitanya calls 'Vrushakarma' his dream project Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

Naga Chaitanya is super excited about his upcoming film, Vrushakarma, calling it his "dream project."

He shared that he had always wanted to be a part of a large scale spectacle film, with a nice mythical layer added to it. That was his dream in the last few years and finally that dream came true.

Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the movie casts him as treasure hunter Arjun.