Naga Chaitanya's 'Vrushakarma' teaser out now: Watch
Entertainment
Excited for something new? The first glimpse of Naga Chaitanya's big-budget thriller, Vrushakarma, is out today at 10am at Prasads Multiplex PCX in Hyderabad.
The makers teased fans with a poster promising "fury, fire and fear," and the buzz is real—this film is made on a massive ₹120 crore scale with Karthik Dandu directing.
Release date and other details
Chaitanya looks fierce in the poster, surrounded by debris and holding a rod—definitely a different vibe. He shared, "When sinister energy awakens, A warrior is chosen." while Mahesh Babu called it "super solid" and sent birthday wishes.
Meenakshi Chaudhary joins as Daksha and Sparsh Shrivastava plays the villain. With music by Ajaneesh Loknath, release date not announced.