'Nagabandham': First song features 1,000 dancers, Mysore's Bose Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

The action-adventure film Nagabandham just released its first single, Namo Re, a devotional track for Lord Narayana sung by Myscmmee Bose; other reports credit Sindhuja Srinivasan and Aishwarya Daruri.

The song stands out with a big jugalbandi dance featuring Nabha Natesh and Ishwarya Menon, and music by Junaid Kumar and Abhe with lyrics from Vimal Kashyap.