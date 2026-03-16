'Nagabandham': First song features 1,000 dancers, Mysore's Bose
The action-adventure film Nagabandham just released its first single, Namo Re, a devotional track for Lord Narayana sung by Myscmmee Bose; other reports credit Sindhuja Srinivasan and Aishwarya Daruri.
The song stands out with a big jugalbandi dance featuring Nabha Natesh and Ishwarya Menon, and music by Junaid Kumar and Abhe with lyrics from Vimal Kashyap.
Video brings together 1,000 dancers
Choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and Shrasti Verma, the Namo Re video brings together 1,000 dancers showing off Indian classical styles.
The sets use traditional designs to create a spiritual vibe, while Soundar Rajan's cinematography makes everything pop visually.
More about the film
Nagabandham is directed by Abhishek Nama and features a star-studded cast including Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Jagapathi Babu.
Produced under Abhishek Pictures and more, it hits theaters as an Ugadi special on March 19.