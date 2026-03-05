'Nagabandham': First song poster evokes temple vibes, tradition Entertainment Mar 05, 2026

Nagabandham's first song, NAMO Re, just got its poster reveal—and it's all about tradition and temple vibes.

Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon are front and center in the poster, which evokes devotional and mythological themes.

The makers shared, "When music meets devotion, rhythm finds its soul."