'Nagabandham': First song poster evokes temple vibes, tradition
Nagabandham's first song, NAMO Re, just got its poster reveal—and it's all about tradition and temple vibes.
Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon are front and center in the poster, which evokes devotional and mythological themes.
The makers shared, "When music meets devotion, rhythm finds its soul."
1,000 dancers will be part of this song
NAMO Re is dropping on March 15 at 11:11am with an epic twist—1,000 dancers will perform together, bringing together multiple Indian dance styles.
Choreographers Ganesh Acharya and Shrasti Verma are leading the charge on a set inspired by a temple.
Everything to know about 'Nagabandham'
The song features music by Junaid Kumar and Abhe, with vocals from Sindhuja Srinivasan and Aishwarya Daruri.
Directed by Abhishek Nama, Nagabandham stars Virat Karrna alongside Natesh, Menon, Jagapathi Babu, and Mahesh Manjrekar.
The film is set to explore cosmic secrets of a Himalayan temple when it hits theaters across India (release date not announced).