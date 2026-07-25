'Nagabandham' streams on Prime Video following Brahma Kamalam quest
Entertainment
Nagabandham, Telugu fantasy-action flick directed by Abhishek Nama, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Starring Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, and Iswarya Menon, the movie blends mythology and adventure as it follows a quest for the mythical Brahma Kamalam flower and the secrets of Nagabandham itself.
'Nagabandham' dropped July 24 after 3.25cr
The film dropped on Amazon Prime Video on July 24 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam after making ₹3.25 crore on its first day in theaters.
The story centers on Rudra (Karrna), whose life flips after a personal loss, sending him on an epic journey packed with challenges and magical twists.
If you're into fantasy quests or just want something visually grand to binge this weekend, this one's worth checking out!