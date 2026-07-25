'Nagabandham' streams on Prime Video following Brahma Kamalam quest

The film dropped on Amazon Prime Video on July 24 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam after making ₹3.25 crore on its first day in theaters.

The story centers on Rudra (Karrna), whose life flips after a personal loss, sending him on an epic journey packed with challenges and magical twists.

If you're into fantasy quests or just want something visually grand to binge this weekend, this one's worth checking out!