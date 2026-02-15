'Nagabandham' teaser: Mahesh Babu unveils Virat Karrna's Himalayan epic Entertainment Feb 15, 2026

Mahesh Babu just unveiled the teaser for Nagabandham, the upcoming film starring Virat Karrna set in the Himalayas.

The teaser skips dialogue and instead draws you into a world of temple secrets and spiritual energy.

Director Abhishek Nama calls it "It is a heartbeat. It is the first cry of a dream you have carried within your soul for a very long time," shaped by late nights, doubts, and devotion to Mahadev.