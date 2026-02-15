'Nagabandham' teaser: Mahesh Babu unveils Virat Karrna's Himalayan epic
Mahesh Babu just unveiled the teaser for Nagabandham, the upcoming film starring Virat Karrna set in the Himalayas.
The teaser skips dialogue and instead draws you into a world of temple secrets and spiritual energy.
Director Abhishek Nama calls it "It is a heartbeat. It is the first cry of a dream you have carried within your soul for a very long time," shaped by late nights, doubts, and devotion to Mahadev.
Teaser: Story, visuals, and music
Set in the Himalayas, the teaser stands out for its stunning visuals—think cosmic mysteries, epic landscapes, and dramatic VFX.
Soundar Rajan S's cinematography pops on screen, while Junaid Kumar's mantra-inspired score gives everything a mystical touch.
The story draws loose inspiration from historical invasions and legends about temple treasures.
Cast and crew of the film
Nagabandham is directed by Abhishek Nama. The cast includes Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, Rishabh Sawhney, plus familiar faces like Jagapathi Babu and Mahesh Manjrekar.
Produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy, it's set for a pan-India release in summer 2026.