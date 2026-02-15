'Nagabandham' teaser: Virat Karrna shines in mythological action drama Entertainment Feb 15, 2026

Mahesh Babu just dropped the teaser for "Nagabandham," a mythological action drama directed by Abhishek Nama and starring Virat Karrna.

The teaser sets up a world where an ancient secret is threatened by human greed and an invasion led by Afghan Sultan Abdali, putting Sanatana Dharma at risk.