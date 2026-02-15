'Nagabandham' teaser: Virat Karrna shines in mythological action drama
Mahesh Babu just dropped the teaser for "Nagabandham," a mythological action drama directed by Abhishek Nama and starring Virat Karrna.
The teaser sets up a world where an ancient secret is threatened by human greed and an invasion led by Afghan Sultan Abdali, putting Sanatana Dharma at risk.
Visuals and VFX take center stage in the teaser
Virat Karrna stands out as a destiny-chosen warrior, especially in his striking portrayal of Lord Shiva.
The visuals—shot by Soundar Rajan S—show off epic Himalayan landscapes with impressive VFX and rich production design.
The teaser skips dialogue, leaning into visual storytelling and spiritual energy.
Meet the cast and crew of 'Nagabandham'
The film also features Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Rishabh Sawhney, and Garuda Ram.
With music by Junaid Kumar and production design from Ashok Kumar, "Nagabandham" is set for a pan-India release in multiple languages in Summer 2026.