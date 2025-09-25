After KJo, Aishwarya, Nagarjuna moves court to protect personality rights

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights. The move comes amid growing concerns in the entertainment industry over the misuse of celebrity identities. The matter is being heard by a bench headed by Justice Tejas Karia. Advocate Pravin Anand, representing Akkineni, highlighted his client's reputation in the Telugu film industry and extensive acting career.

Legal precedents Similar actions by Bollywood celebrities Akkineni's petition comes after similar actions taken by Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan. Johar had earlier expressed concerns over websites and social media platforms selling merchandise using his name or likeness without permission. His plea was a part of a larger effort to protect personality rights in an era dominated by deepfakes, virality, and online commerce.

Legal definition What are personality rights? Personality rights are defined as an individual's legal right to control the commercial and public use of their identity. These rights protect elements that are uniquely associated with a person, including their name, image, likeness, voice, signature, or even trademark catchphrases. There are two main types of personality rights: the right of publicity which prevents unauthorized commercial exploitation; and the right to privacy which protects against intrusion into personal dignity.