After KJo, Aishwarya, Nagarjuna moves court to protect personality rights
What's the story
Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights. The move comes amid growing concerns in the entertainment industry over the misuse of celebrity identities. The matter is being heard by a bench headed by Justice Tejas Karia. Advocate Pravin Anand, representing Akkineni, highlighted his client's reputation in the Telugu film industry and extensive acting career.
Legal precedents
Similar actions by Bollywood celebrities
Akkineni's petition comes after similar actions taken by Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan. Johar had earlier expressed concerns over websites and social media platforms selling merchandise using his name or likeness without permission. His plea was a part of a larger effort to protect personality rights in an era dominated by deepfakes, virality, and online commerce.
Legal definition
What are personality rights?
Personality rights are defined as an individual's legal right to control the commercial and public use of their identity. These rights protect elements that are uniquely associated with a person, including their name, image, likeness, voice, signature, or even trademark catchphrases. There are two main types of personality rights: the right of publicity which prevents unauthorized commercial exploitation; and the right to privacy which protects against intrusion into personal dignity.
Career update
Akkineni's upcoming film 'KING100'
On the work front, Akkineni is currently gearing up for his 100th film, tentatively titled KING100. It might star both of his actor sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni. According to a recent report by 123 Telugu, the film will be released in May 2026. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.