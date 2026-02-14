Nagarjuna clarifies he wasn't offered Akshaye Khanna's 'Dhurandhar' role
Nagarjuna has set the record straight—he was never offered the role of Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar."
That part went to Akshaye Khanna, who nailed it and got loads of praise.
Nagarjuna told Bollywood Hungama, "Absolutely not. I was not offered the role, though I wish I was," and called the film "superb" with "incredible direction" and a "terrific" performance by Khanna.
'Dhurandhar' and Khanna's performance
Released prior to February 2026, "Dhurandhar" is a Hindi spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Humza Ali Mazari.
The story follows his risky infiltration into gangster Rehman Dakait's Karachi crew, with Khanna's intense, subtle acting getting a big thumbs up from critics and fans.
How the role went to Khanna
Director Aditya Dhar wasn't sure at first, but casting director Mukesh Chhabra suggested Khanna for Dakait.
After hearing the script, even Khanna admitted, 'F**k, it's very good,' he said. ' Bada maza aayega.'
He'll return in flashbacks for "Dhurandhar 2," releasing March 19, 2026—the same day as Yash's "Toxic."