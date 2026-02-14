Nagarjuna clarifies he wasn't offered Akshaye Khanna's 'Dhurandhar' role Entertainment Feb 14, 2026

Nagarjuna has set the record straight—he was never offered the role of Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar."

That part went to Akshaye Khanna, who nailed it and got loads of praise.

Nagarjuna told Bollywood Hungama, "Absolutely not. I was not offered the role, though I wish I was," and called the film "superb" with "incredible direction" and a "terrific" performance by Khanna.