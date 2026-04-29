'Mark the date': Nagarjuna gushes about son Akhil's 'Lenin'

Parental pride

Here's what 'Lenin' producer said

Nagarjuna, who is also the producer, took to social media to express his excitement about Lenin. He wrote, "Watched the first cut of our film LENIN last night. I say this with confidence and pride... you are about to witness a new AKHIL on June 26 2026. mark the date!!! see you in the theaters." The film is touted as a career-defining project for Akhil, who will be seen opposite Bhagyashri Borse as Bharathi.