'Mark the date': Nagarjuna gushes about son Akhil's 'Lenin'
What's the story
Akhil Akkineni is gearing up for his return to the silver screen with an action-packed entertainer titled Lenin. The film, directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, has received a thumbs-up from Akhil's father and veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna. He confirmed on social media that the movie will hit theaters on June 26, 2026, and gushed about watching the first cut of the film.
Parental pride
Here's what 'Lenin' producer said
Nagarjuna, who is also the producer, took to social media to express his excitement about Lenin. He wrote, "Watched the first cut of our film LENIN last night. I say this with confidence and pride... you are about to witness a new AKHIL on June 26 2026. mark the date!!! see you in the theaters." The film is touted as a career-defining project for Akhil, who will be seen opposite Bhagyashri Borse as Bharathi.
Box office battle
Possible box office clash with 'Peddi'
The confirmation of Lenin's release date has sparked speculation about a box office clash with Ram Charan's upcoming film Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is scheduled for a June 25, 2026, release. On March 28, Annapurna Studios first announced that Lenin had been pushed from its May 1 release date and set its eyes on June 26. Interestingly, this change was also done to accommodate Peddi (then releasing on April 30).