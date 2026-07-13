'Bommarillu' director to helm Nagarjuna's 101st film?

Actor's schedule

Nagarjuna to finalize next project post completion of 100th film

Currently, Nagarjuna is busy with the shooting of his 100th film, directed by RA Karthik and produced by Annapurna Studios. It co-stars Bollywood actor Tabu in a pivotal role. He will decide on his next project after its completion. The actor is known for supporting unique directorial visions, making this rumored collaboration an exciting prospect for fans.