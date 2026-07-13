'Bommarillu' director to helm Nagarjuna's 101st film?
What's the story
Director Bhaskar, known for the blockbuster Bommarillu, is in talks to direct Akkineni Nagarjuna's 101st film, reported 123Telugu. Despite his last directorial venture, Jack, underperforming at the box office, Bhaskar remains a sought-after director. This potential collaboration could offer him a new creative opportunity as he works on a script for the veteran actor.
Actor's schedule
Nagarjuna to finalize next project post completion of 100th film
Currently, Nagarjuna is busy with the shooting of his 100th film, directed by RA Karthik and produced by Annapurna Studios. It co-stars Bollywood actor Tabu in a pivotal role. He will decide on his next project after its completion. The actor is known for supporting unique directorial visions, making this rumored collaboration an exciting prospect for fans.
Bhaskar
Take a look at Bhaskar's career
Bhaskar won two Nandi Awards for Bommarillu, which starred Genelia Deshmukh, Siddharth, and Prakash Raj. After the success of the film, he directed Allu Arjun-starrer Parugu, Ram Charan-led Orange, and Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor, among others. His last directorial project, Jack, was released in April 2025 and starred Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya.