'Dhurandhar': Nagarjuna clarifies he wasn't offered Akshaye Khanna's role
What's the story
Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna has denied the recent rumors that he was offered the role played by Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, was released on December 5, and Khanna essayed the role of Rehman Dakait in the blockbuster. The spy thriller also stars Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal in key roles.
Film appreciation
Nagarjuna praised Dhar's direction
Nagarjuna told Bollywood Hungama, "I was not offered Akshaye Khanna's role in Dhurandhar, I wish I was." Despite not being part of the film, Nagarjuna had high praise for Dhurandhar and Dhar. He said, "Dhurandhar is a superb film... Really incredible direction by Aditya Dhar. I loved his earlier film Uri also! Superb acting by everybody in the film, and Akshaye Khanna was terrific." The actor also expressed his eagerness for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, releasing on March 19.
Future projects
On his upcoming film
Nagarjuna is currently busy with his 100th film, which he is very excited about. He shared, "We are not rushing anything. There is no hurry to complete the film. We want it to be very special," he said, adding that audiences now demand international standards of storytelling after films like Dhurandhar. He was last seen in Coolie.