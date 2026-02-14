'Dhurandhar': Nagarjuna clarifies he wasn't offered Akshaye Khanna's role

Nagarjuna told Bollywood Hungama, "I was not offered Akshaye Khanna's role in Dhurandhar, I wish I was." Despite not being part of the film, Nagarjuna had high praise for Dhurandhar and Dhar. He said, "Dhurandhar is a superb film... Really incredible direction by Aditya Dhar . I loved his earlier film Uri also! Superb acting by everybody in the film, and Akshaye Khanna was terrific." The actor also expressed his eagerness for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, releasing on March 19.

Future projects

On his upcoming film

Nagarjuna is currently busy with his 100th film, which he is very excited about. He shared, "We are not rushing anything. There is no hurry to complete the film. We want it to be very special," he said, adding that audiences now demand international standards of storytelling after films like Dhurandhar. He was last seen in Coolie.