Nagarkar, Maharashtra lavani dancer, dies at 66 after cancer
Entertainment
Shakuntalabai Nagarkar, a legendary name in Maharashtra's lavani dance scene, has passed away at 66 after a long fight with cancer.
Known as Shakubai, she helped bring traditional lavani to new audiences and was honored with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2008.
Shraddha continues Nagarkar's legacy
Nagarkar didn't just perform on stages: her work reached a documentary film and theater too.
Even after her cancer diagnosis in 2020, she kept performing and teaching, inspiring many along the way.
Shraddha is now carrying forward her legacy, making sure lavani stays alive for future generations.