'Naagzilla' postponed; Kartik Aaryan film now eyes February 2027 release

Kartik Aaryan 's upcoming film Naagzilla will be released on February 12, 2027, the makers announced on Wednesday. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on August 14, 2026 . Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of Fukrey fame, Naagzilla promises a unique blend of adventure and comedy set in a world of shape-shifting snakes inspired by Indian folklore.

Production details Meet the producers and creative minds behind 'Naagzilla' Naagzilla is a joint venture between Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. The film's production team includes Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Lamba, and Neetu M Jain. Marijke deSouza and Divyansh Jain are the co-producers, while Gautam Mehra has penned the screenplay.

Character reveal A look at the film's announcement In Naagzilla, Aaryan will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, an Icchadhaari Naag (shape-shifting snake). The actor had announced the film last year in April with a striking motion poster showing him shirtless, gazing over a cityscape from within a snake-filled lair. Makers had announced an August 14 release, marking Naag Panchami.

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