Nalkari joins Tamil 'Gowri' as Indhu, promo teases emotional twists
Entertainment
Tamil serial Gowri is getting a shake-up with Priyanka Nalkari joining as Indhu.
The latest promo teases her arrival and hints at some big emotional twists ahead, promising viewers a fresh dose of drama.
Nalkari's 'Roja' reputation fuels social buzz
Nalkari, who won hearts in Roja (2018-2022), is known for her expressive acting and strong screen presence.
Her entry has already sparked buzz on social media, with many expecting her character to seriously mix things up for the main cast and storyline.