Namit Malhotra denies glorifying Ravana in 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Namit Malhotra, the producer of Ramayana: Part 1, has responded to criticism over Yash's portrayal of Ravana in the film. Some viewers have accused the movie of glorifying Ravana by giving him significant screen time and prominence in the story. However, Malhotra clarified that they haven't shown Ravana as a good person or praised him even once. The epic stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Vivek Oberoi, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.
Statement
We've not praised Ravana even once: Malhotra
In an interview with Doordarshan, Malhotra said, "We've not shown Ravana as a good person. People have seen Yash, who is a superstar, and loved his performance."
"In the entire film, Ravana hasn't done a single good deed. He caused massive destruction that Lord Rama had to arrive to stop."
"We also want people to understand that we made a universal film. We've not praised Ravana even once."
Malhotra's argument
Malhotra on boons given to Ravana
Malhotra also questioned why Ravana was blessed with near-immortality by Lord Brahma and Shiva if he was so evil.
He said, "The most important question here, which nobody asked, is: If Ravana was spiteful, then why did Lord Brahma and Shiva bless him with near-immortality?"
"He might have done something to receive these blessings from the gods."
Box office success
'Ramayana' continues to shatter box office records
Meanwhile, Ramayana: Part 1 is continuing its successful run at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹8.45cr net in India on Day 23, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹1,000.55cr.
Its India gross stands at ₹1,195.1cr and overseas collection is ₹595cr, bringing its worldwide gross to a whopping ₹1,790.1cr!
The film has now surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's lifetime worldwide earnings of ₹1,788.06cr to become the third-highest-grossing Indian film globally.
Sequel details
Meanwhile, know everything about 'Ramayana: Part 2'
The second part of the epic saga will be released on Diwali 2028, a year later than its original release window.
Malhotra explained that the extra time will help the makers present the grand finale without compromising on quality.
He also expressed confidence in the film's commercial prospects and insisted that the scale of the second part will be even bigger.
The franchise is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari.