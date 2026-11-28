In an interview with Doordarshan, Malhotra said, "We've not shown Ravana as a good person. People have seen Yash, who is a superstar, and loved his performance."

"In the entire film, Ravana hasn't done a single good deed. He caused massive destruction that Lord Rama had to arrive to stop."

"We also want people to understand that we made a universal film. We've not praised Ravana even once."