What was 'Natsamrat' curse? When Nana Patekar spoke about mortality
What's the story
Nana Patekar, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning in Goa, often spoke about mortality and death. In an old video that has resurfaced online, the actor spoke about how every actor who had played the role of Natsamrat in the play had died of a heart attack. And this led him to refuse to be a part of it. Patekar later starred in the film version of Natsamrat (2016).
Video resurfaced
This is what Patekar said in the old video
In a video being shared online, Patekar can be seen talking about the play Natsamrat.
He said, "Whoever has done Natsamrat, the play, has died of a heart attack."
"When I was approached for Natsamrat, I refused to do the play. I said I would do the film. You put your life into the play; had I done that too, I would have died 10,15, or 25 years back."
Actor's reference
He named other actors who died after doing the play
Patekar mentioned Dr. Laagu, Dutta Bhatt, and Chandrakant Gokhale as actors who'd played the role in the play and had died of a heart attack.
"Once you do the role in cinema, it is immortal."
"Dr Laagu and Dutta Bhatt were my reference when I was doing Natsamrat; what I've done is nothing compared to the original play they performed."
This "Natsamrat curse" had stopped Patekar from acting in the play, but the film performance earned him a Filmfare Award.
Final arrangements
'I will need 12 maunds of wood...': Patekar on death
In a 2023 interview with Aaj Tak, Patekar had also spoken about his own mortality.
He said, "Humko maloom hain hume 12 mann lakdi lagne vali hai. Yahi meri final property hai (I know I will need 12 maunds of wood. That is my final property)."
He had added that wet wood shouldn't be used as it would create smoke and lead to a misunderstanding that people were crying for him.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared the clip on X.
Actor's death
More details about his death
Patekar was declared dead at around 5:20am on Thursday. He had been feeling unwell since 2:30am and was rushed to the hospital at around 4:30am. Doctors attempted to resuscitate him with CPR for 45 minutes but were unsuccessful.
His body has been sent for post-mortem and will be handed over to his relatives afterward.
His last rites will be conducted at his farmhouse in Donje, near Pune, with full state honors.