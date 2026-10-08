What was 'Natsamrat' curse? When Nana Patekar spoke about mortality

In a video being shared online, Patekar can be seen talking about the play Natsamrat.

He said, "Whoever has done Natsamrat, the play, has died of a heart attack."

"When I was approached for Natsamrat, I refused to do the play. I said I would do the film. You put your life into the play; had I done that too, I would have died 10,15, or 25 years back."