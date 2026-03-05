'Subedaar': Nana Patekar's unexpected cameo adds to Anil Kapoor's film

Reunion

Patekar-Kapoor's previous collaborations

Patekar and Kapoor first worked together in Parinda (1989). They reunited 18 years later in Welcome (2007). Patekar played the unforgettable Uday Bhai, while Kapoor portrayed his little brother, Majnu Bhai. Their banter became iconic and helped the film achieve cult status. They came together once again in Welcome Back (2015), which remains their last on-screen collaboration to date.