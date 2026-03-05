'Subedaar': Nana Patekar's unexpected cameo adds to Anil Kapoor's film
What's the story
The new film Subedaar, starring Anil Kapoor, has been released on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is generating buzz due to Kapoor's impressive performance and an exciting premise. However, viewers are in for a surprise as veteran actor Nana Patekar also makes an appearance in the film.
Reunion
Patekar-Kapoor's previous collaborations
Patekar and Kapoor first worked together in Parinda (1989). They reunited 18 years later in Welcome (2007). Patekar played the unforgettable Uday Bhai, while Kapoor portrayed his little brother, Majnu Bhai. Their banter became iconic and helped the film achieve cult status. They came together once again in Welcome Back (2015), which remains their last on-screen collaboration to date.
Supporting cast
About 'Subedaar'
Apart from Kapoor and Patekar, Subedaar also stars Radhikka Madan, Mona Singh, Faisal Malik, Aditya Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, and Kushboo Sundar in a cameo. The movie is directed by Suresh Trivedi of Tumhari Sulu (2017), Jalsa (2022), and Daldal (2026) fame. Last week, a grand trailer launch was held at a restobar by the beach in Mumbai with the entire team present.