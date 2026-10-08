Nana Patekar was to shoot 'Kon Honaar Crorepati' with Madhuri
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday morning due to a cardiac arrest. Reportedly, he was set to shoot the premiere episode of the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kon Honaar Crorepati, with Madhuri Dixit over the weekend. His untimely death has left the show's team in deep shock and grief, per Variety India. The reality quiz show will feature several prominent Maharashtrian celebrities over the coming months.
Past projects
Patekar and Dixit's previous collaborations
Patekar and Dixit had previously worked together in the 1998 film Wajood, a psychological thriller directed by N Chandra.
Before that, they were seen in Parinda (1989), where Dixit played Anil Kapoor's love interest.
Both Patekar and Dixit are two luminaries of Maharashtra whose talent earned them recognition in India and abroad.
Show adjustments
'Kon Honaar Crorepati' team shuffles schedule
In light of Patekar's sudden demise, the Kon Honaar Crorepati team is reshuffling its schedule. Actor Sonali Bendre Behl, who was also set to appear in the premiere, has apparently already begun filming her segment.
The quiz show is set to premiere on October 12.
Patekar (75) was found unresponsive at his home this morning, and despite being rushed to Manipal Hospital, where he was given CPR for 45 minutes, doctors could not revive him.