Nandamuri launches 'NBK112' shoot in Amaravati with Nara operating clapboard

First Nandamuri Koratala collaboration

This is the first time Balakrishna and Koratala Siva are working together, which has fans curious.

Produced by SLV Cinemas and Yuvasudha Arts, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, NBK112 carries the tagline "Power Meets Purpose, Mass Becomes A Movement."

Lokesh shared that he hopes this film will help turn Amaravati into a buzzing hub for moviemaking.