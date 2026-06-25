Nandamuri launches 'NBK112' shoot in Amaravati with Nara operating clapboard
Entertainment
Nandamuri Balakrishna's 112th film, NBK112, just kicked off its shoot in Amaravati with a lively launch.
Andhra Pradesh IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh did the honors with the clapboard, while Balakrishna's daughter Tejaswini switched on the camera.
The event brought together big names like director Koratala Siva and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh.
First Nandamuri Koratala collaboration
This is the first time Balakrishna and Koratala Siva are working together, which has fans curious.
Produced by SLV Cinemas and Yuvasudha Arts, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, NBK112 carries the tagline "Power Meets Purpose, Mass Becomes A Movement."
Lokesh shared that he hopes this film will help turn Amaravati into a buzzing hub for moviemaking.