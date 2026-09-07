Nandamuri's 'Dada' Malineni-directed set for December 24 Christmas release

This Christmas is going to be packed at the movies! Nandamuri Balakrishna's action-packed Telugu drama, Dada, drops on December 24.

Directed by Gopichandh Malineni, Balakrishna leads the film, with Manchu Manoj, Kajal Aggarwal and Swasika Vijay playing important roles.

The title unveiling and glimpse just dropped on September 6, building up plenty of buzz.