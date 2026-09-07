Nandamuri's 'Dada' Malineni-directed set for December 24 Christmas release
This Christmas is going to be packed at the movies! Nandamuri Balakrishna's action-packed Telugu drama, Dada, drops on December 24.
Directed by Gopichandh Malineni, Balakrishna leads the film, with Manchu Manoj, Kajal Aggarwal and Swasika Vijay playing important roles.
The title unveiling and glimpse just dropped on September 6, building up plenty of buzz.
'Dada' clashes with 'King' and 'King100'
Dada isn't dropping alone: it'll go head-to-head with Shah Rukh Khan's King and Nagarjuna's King100. Plus, there are other big releases like Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three hitting screens that week.
Dada stands out with its dual timelines, one historical and one set in 1990s Mumbai, and marks another team-up between Balakrishna and director Malineni following their earlier collaboration.