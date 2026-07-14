Nandini Azad awarded Bharat Samman-2026 in Dehradun for women's empowerment
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Nandini Azad, who leads the Working Women's Forum (India) (WWF-I) and Indian Cooperative Network for Women (ICNW), just received the "Bharat Samman-2026" award in Dehradun.
The recognition celebrates her efforts to uplift economically disadvantaged women and create real change.
WWF-I and ICNW connected 600,000+ women
Through WWF-I and ICNW, Azad has helped connect more than 600,000 women across four southern states.
Her approach tackles barriers like caste, class, and gender discrimination, focusing on financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, and collective action so poor women can become self-reliant.
Her work is seen as a strong example of inclusive development in India.