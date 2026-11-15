Nandish Sandhu marries Kavita Banerjee in traditional Bengali ceremony
What's the story
Television actor Nandish Sandhu tied the knot with his longtime partner, Kavita Banerjee, on November 14. The couple got married in a traditional Bengali ceremony, reported ANI. This is Sandhu's second marriage; he was previously married to TV actor Rashami Desai. The wedding festivities started on November 13 and included sangeet, engagement, and haldi ceremonies.
Wedding details
Sandhu and Banerjee looked stunning in traditional Bengali attire
On their big day, Sandhu donned a cream dhoti and kurta, while Banerjee looked stunning in a traditional red and cream Banarasi saree.
The couple's families shared photos from the festivities on social media, and Sandhu reshared them on his Instagram Stories.
Before the wedding, Sandhu expressed his gratitude for everyone's love and blessings by posting a video montage of their engagement and sangeet ceremonies on Instagram.
Social media
Why Sandhu shared his 'roka' ceremony on social media
In an interview with Zoom, Sandhu earlier explained why he chose to share the news of his and Banerjee's roka ceremony on social media.
He said, "I've always tried to keep my personal life separate from my professional one, but it was because of their affection that I chose to share the Roka on social media."
He added that he doesn't believe in completely hiding his personal life, but that certain things should only be shared when they truly matter.
Career
Sandhu's work front and previous marriage to Desai
On the work front, Sandhu was last seen in the Netflix series Taskaree. He has also worked on OTT projects like Undekhi, Grahan, and Jubilee.
He started his acting journey with Kasturi, followed by shows such as Khwaish, Kayamath, Uttaran, and Encounter.
Notably, Sandhu was previously married to Desai.
They fell in love while working in television and got married in 2012. Their divorce was finalized in 2016 after reports of their separation emerged in 2014.