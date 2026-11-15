Nandish Sandhu marries Kavita Banerjee in traditional Bengali ceremony

On their big day, Sandhu donned a cream dhoti and kurta, while Banerjee looked stunning in a traditional red and cream Banarasi saree.

The couple's families shared photos from the festivities on social media, and Sandhu reshared them on his Instagram Stories.

Before the wedding, Sandhu expressed his gratitude for everyone's love and blessings by posting a video montage of their engagement and sangeet ceremonies on Instagram.