Nandita Das to receive Excellence Awards at Doha Festival
What's the story
Acclaimed Indian actor-director and social activist Nandita Das, along with Syrian star Taim Hassan, will be honored with Creative Excellence Awards at the Doha Film Festival. The awards will be presented during the opening ceremony of the festival on Thursday, reported Variety. Das has appeared in over 40 feature films and made her directorial debut with Firaaq.
Career highlights
Das's journey in Indian cinema
Das starred in Deepa Mehta's Fire, which explored a relationship between two women in an Indian family.
She has since worked with renowned Indian directors such as Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Rituporno Ghosh, and Mani Ratnam.
Her directorial debut, Firaaq, dealt with the aftermath of the 2002 sectarian violence in Gujarat and was screened at Toronto in 2008.
Career highlights
Hassan's career highlights
Hassan shot to fame for his portrayal of young Fatimid Caliph Al-Adid in Syrian director Hatem Ali's historical dramas Al-Zir Salem (2000) and Saladin (2001).
He has headlined all five seasons of the popular Arabic series Al Hayba, which is about a family of arms smugglers working the border between Syria and Lebanon.
The show reached international audiences on Netflix.
Future endeavors
Other projects of the 2 artists
Das is currently working on her next directorial venture, a film about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India.
The film will be produced by Applause Entertainment.
Meanwhile, Hassan was seen in the show Taj (2024), where he plays a boxer resisting the French occupation of Syria.
His other recent projects include the political drama Under the Seventh Ground (2025) and the thriller series Mawlana (2026).