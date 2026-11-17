Das starred in Deepa Mehta's Fire, which explored a relationship between two women in an Indian family.

She has since worked with renowned Indian directors such as Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Rituporno Ghosh, and Mani Ratnam.

Her directorial debut, Firaaq, dealt with the aftermath of the 2002 sectarian violence in Gujarat and was screened at Toronto in 2008.