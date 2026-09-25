'Yours to celebrate, judge': Nani responds to reviews of 'Paradise'
What's the story
Actor Nani has responded to the mixed reviews of his latest film, The Paradise. Despite getting a blockbuster opening, the movie has also been met with criticism from audiences and critics. In a note on X (formerly Twitter), Nani said he enjoyed both the love and criticism that came his way since the film's release. "I have seen all your reactions and responses," he wrote.
Actor's response
'I am filled with gratitude'
Nani said, "I've received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls."
"I'm heartwarmed by the way audiences have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out."
"We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it's all yours to celebrate or judge."
"With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me...I am filled with gratitude."
Twitter Post
See Nani's post here
I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from— Nani (@NameisNani) September 25, 2026
the flaws that critics and reviewershave pointed out.
Thank you for everything is…
Film's reception
'The Paradise' minted over ₹76 crore on opening day
Despite the mixed reviews, the film collected ₹54.9 crore at the Indian box office on its first day, and globally it minted ₹76.9 crore, as per Sacnilk.
Alongside Nani, the film also featured Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar, Keerthy Suresh, and Raghav Juyal in lead roles.