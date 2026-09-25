'Yours to celebrate, judge': Nani responds to reviews of 'Paradise'

Nani said, "I've received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls."

"I'm heartwarmed by the way audiences have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out."

"We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it's all yours to celebrate or judge."

"With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me...I am filled with gratitude."