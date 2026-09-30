Nani film 'The Paradise' posts career-best ₹104.75cr opening week

The Paradise, starring Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela, just hit a career-best ₹104.75 crore in its opening week, making it Nani's biggest box office win yet.

The film dropped on September 24 (with paid premieres the night before) and kicked off strong with a ₹34.65 crore opening, including ₹11.60 crore from paid premieres.

Even after Friday, it kept up the momentum through the weekend.