Nani film 'The Paradise' posts career-best ₹104.75cr opening week
The Paradise, starring Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela, just hit a career-best ₹104.75 crore in its opening week, making it Nani's biggest box office win yet.
The film dropped on September 24 (with paid premieres the night before) and kicked off strong with a ₹34.65 crore opening, including ₹11.60 crore from paid premieres.
Even after Friday, it kept up the momentum through the weekend.
'The Paradise' highlights Telangana societal struggles
Set in the 1980s, the movie follows the Savaari tribe's fight for legal recognition from the government against a feudal overlord: a story that's resonated thanks to its gripping plot and standout performances from Mohan Babu, Priyadarshi (whose role nods to K Chandrashekar Rao), and Sonali Kulkarni.
The film has earned praise for capturing Telangana's culture and real societal struggles; even political leader KTR called out its narrative depth after catching a show on September 26.