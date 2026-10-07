Nani hints at upcoming projects after 'The Paradise'

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Nani said, "I don't know if I can call it a family movie or it's a love story, but it is for everyone."

"Kids really genuinely love me wherever I go, any function or anywhere; the first ones to run to me...are the children."

"I'm feeling terrible that they were not allowed into theater."

He added that his upcoming film would be "something very sweet and subtle and something beautiful."