Nani hints at upcoming projects after 'The Paradise'
What's the story
Actor Nani is gearing up for his next project, Bloody Romeo, which will showcase him in a new avatar. In addition to this film, he has also confirmed that a new love story is on the cards. The actor expressed disappointment that children couldn't watch his recent release, The Paradise, in theaters due to its content and promised that his upcoming projects would cater to all audiences.
Film details
'Kids really genuinely love me wherever I go...'
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Nani said, "I don't know if I can call it a family movie or it's a love story, but it is for everyone."
"Kids really genuinely love me wherever I go, any function or anywhere; the first ones to run to me...are the children."
"I'm feeling terrible that they were not allowed into theater."
He added that his upcoming film would be "something very sweet and subtle and something beautiful."
Film insights
More on 'Bloody Romeo'
Nani also shared that it was too soon to reveal anything about Bloody Romeo.
He described it as a "stylish" film with violence, but very different from The Paradise.
He said director Sujeeth has added a clever twist to the violent parts.
In the animated promo released earlier for Bloody Romeo, Nani's character is seen cooking inside a spot called Gangster's Den.
Box office update
Box office collection of 'The Paradise'
Meanwhile, The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela and co-starring Kayadu Lohar, has completed 13 days at the box office.
According to Sacnilk, it collected ₹93 lakh in India net on Day 13.
After the latest collection, its India net total has reached ₹117.13 crore, and its India gross collection currently stands at ₹138.1 crore.
The film has additionally collected ₹31.05 crore overseas, for a worldwide gross that now stands at ₹169.15 crore.