Nani surprises Hyderabad audience at 'The Paradise,' biggest box-office opening
Actor Nani gave fans a sweet surprise by showing up unannounced at Mythri Vimal Theatre in Hyderabad to watch his new film, The Paradise, right alongside them.
A video of him enjoying the movie and soaking in the crowd's reactions quickly went viral.
Even though critics and viewers have been pretty mixed on the film, it's actually given Nani his biggest box office opening yet.
Nani thanks fans on X
Afterwards, Nani took to X to thank everyone for their honest reactions, saying, "I have seen all your reactions and responses. I've received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I'm heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out."
He added that he and his team poured their hearts into making The Paradise.
Directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film also stars Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, and Sonali Kulkarni.
Despite mixed reviews, its strong opening shows just how much fans connect with Nani, both on screen and off.