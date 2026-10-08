Nani teams with Sujeeth, Mukundhan cast in 'Bloody Romeo'
Entertainment
Nani, still riding high from his blockbuster The Paradise, is teaming up with director Sujeeth for Bloody Romeo.
The film casts Preity Mukundhan as the female lead, a major step up for her in South Indian cinema.
Expect a mix of action, comedy, and plenty of style.
Filming set for London Delhi Hyderabad
The movie will shoot in London, Delhi, and Hyderabad, with Nani reportedly going through a physical transformation for his role.
Production kicks off soon, and the team plans to announce more cast details as things get rolling.
Mark your calendars: Bloody Romeo is aiming for a post-summer 2027 release.