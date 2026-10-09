Nani to present 'Alias Rukmini' starring Nithiin worldwide December 4
Nani is stepping in as presenter for Alias Rukmini, a new Telugu film starring Nithiin and coming to theaters worldwide on December 4, 2026.
The announcement just dropped, with a promise of more about the lead character on October 13.
Nani describes it as "most beautiful Telugu film of the year."
Plot teases marriage in 'Alias Rukmini'
Directed by Murali Kanth Devasoth and produced by Deepthi Ganta, the movie teases a plot where Nithiin's character reveals that Rukmini, whose name pops up as an author, is actually his wife.
The first shooting schedule wrapped up in September with actors like Sai Kumar and Harsha Vardhan joining in.
Behind the scenes, you've got Jomon T John on camera, Vijai Bulganin handling music, and Srujana Adusumilli editing.
More about the film's intriguing central character lands October 13, so keep an eye out!