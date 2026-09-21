Dulquer Salmaan in talks to lead Nani's next production
What's the story
Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan is in talks to star in a major Telugu film produced by actor Nani. The Paradise star revealed that he is planning a movie under his production banner with Salmaan, with discussions currently moving in a positive direction. An official announcement will be made once the creative and logistical details are finalized.
Production slate
Nani's production house has backed notable films
Nani's production house is currently backing a mass-scale entertainer with Chiranjeevi under Srikanth Odela's direction.
The actor has previously backed Awe!, D for Dopidi, the HIT series, and Court: State vs a Nobody.
His next release as an actor, The Paradise, is set for September 24.
It is directed by Odela and also stars Raghav Juyal.
Upcoming project
Meanwhile, Salmaan is gearing up for 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara'
Salmaan is gearing up for the release of his next Telugu film, Aakasamlo Oka Tara.
Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the drama will be released in multiple languages in November 2026.
The film is expected to help Salmaan bounce back after the lukewarm response to his last film, I'm Game.