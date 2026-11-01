Nani wants Tollywood family love stories to reach 300cr
Entertainment
Nani is hoping to shake things up in Tollywood with a heartfelt, simple love story.
He believes these kinds of movies can bring families back to theaters, just like the Malayalam hit Bethlehem Kudumba Unit did.
His dream? For a Telugu film to hit ₹300 crore and set a new standard.
Nani produces 'Alias Rukmini' starring Nithiin
Nani is putting this idea into action by producing Alias Rukmini, starring Nithiin.
The film drops on December 4 and aims to connect with viewers of all ages through its genuine, relatable storytelling.
Nani hopes this movie will inspire more emotional stories in Telugu cinema going forward.