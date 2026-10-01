Nani welcomes reactions to 'The Paradise' in SLV Cinemas video
Entertainment
Nani's new film, The Paradise, is getting a mix of love and criticism, and he's totally okay with it.
In a video from SLV Cinemas, Nani shared that these reactions are unlike anything he's seen in his 33-film career.
He said he's actually glad people are connecting with the movie so passionately, even if everyone has a different take.
'The Paradise' crosses ₹100 cr
Nani said he didn't expect such a wide range of opinions online. Odela said he needs more time to process all the feedback.
Still, Nani thanked fans for both their support and honest criticism, saying it means a lot after all the hard work that went into the film.
And here's the kicker: despite mixed reviews, The Paradise has already crossed ₹100 crore at the box office since its September 24 release.