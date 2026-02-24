Nani's 'Bloody Romeo': Teaser, release date, plot twists Entertainment Feb 24, 2026

The makers unveiled the animated teaser for his next film, Bloody Romeo, on Nani's 42nd birthday.

Teaming up with director Sujeeth, Nani plays a witty chef who's secretly a gangster—a fun twist that drives the whole story.

The teaser shows him cooking in a gangster den, placing a hand grenade on the pressure-cooker lid, and walking away coolly from an explosion to light his cigar with a burning Joker card.