Nani's 'Bloody Romeo': Teaser, release date, plot twists
The makers unveiled the animated teaser for his next film, Bloody Romeo, on Nani's 42nd birthday.
Teaming up with director Sujeeth, Nani plays a witty chef who's secretly a gangster—a fun twist that drives the whole story.
The teaser shows him cooking in a gangster den, placing a hand grenade on the pressure-cooker lid, and walking away coolly from an explosion to light his cigar with a burning Joker card.
When will 'Bloody Romeo' hit the screens?
Bloody Romeo is going pan-India with releases in multiple languages.
Shooting kicks off this summer once Nani completes The Paradise, which is set to release on August 21, 2026.
Produced by Niharika Entertainment and Unanimous Productions, the film's tagline switches from "He's No. 1 Chef" to "He's No. 1 Gangster," really highlighting Nani's double life.
Sujeeth is on a roll
The teaser features the energetic track No. 1 Gangsta by Pravin Veyra and Kayo Drip, amping up the visuals and even teasing some London cityscapes.
Director Sujeeth—fresh off hits like They Call Him OG—is back at it with another action-packed project alongside Nani.