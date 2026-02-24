Nani's gangster drama 'Bloody Romeo' teaser out; film's release date set
Entertainment
Nani is back with a twist—he's playing a gangster who pretends to be a chef in the newly announced film Bloody Romeo.
The animated teaser, dropped by Niharika Entertainment, sets the mood with comic-noir visuals and the track No. 1 Gangsta, hinting at a mix of stylish action and dark comedy.
More about 'Bloody Romeo'
Filming kicks off this summer after an October pooja ceremony, with Sujeeth (of They Call Him OG fame) directing and Venkat Boyanapalli producing. It's planned as a pan-Indian release.
Meanwhile, Nani's also got The Paradise lined up for August 21, 2026—so fans have plenty to look forward to!