Nani's 'The Paradise' disables ratings and reviews on BookMyShow
Entertainment
Nani's latest film, The Paradise, has switched off its reviews and ratings on BookMyShow after getting a pretty lukewarm response and seeing a sharp drop at the box office.
Now, if you check the movie's page, it just says "Rating & Review Disabled," a move we've seen before with films like Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
Producers cite review bombing by bots
Producers reportedly disabled reviews on BookMyShow to stop "review bombing" by bots. Meanwhile, a Bengaluru court has also restricted defamatory content about the film.
Nani addressed fans directly on social media, saying he appreciates all genuine feedback, good or bad, and thanked everyone for their support and honest opinions.