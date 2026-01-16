Nani's 'The Paradise' drops March 2026
Entertainment
Nani is back in action with The Paradise, hitting theaters on March 26, 2026.
Set in a gritty, raw setting, the film follows a marginalized tribe fighting for respect and survival in Hyderabad, with Nani taking on a bold new look as Jadal.
Who's in and who's making it?
Alongside Nani, reports name Janhvi Kapoor, Mohan Babu as the villain, Raghav Juyal making his Telugu debut, plus Sonali Kulkarni.
Music comes from Anirudh Ravichander—so expect some bangers.
Where can you watch it?
The Paradise will release in theaters. After its big screen run, it'll stream on Netflix in select languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, though the exact streaming date hasn't been announced yet.