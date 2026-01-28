Nani's 'The Paradise' faces release date buzz Entertainment Jan 28, 2026

Nani's next film, The Paradise, was set for a March 26, 2026 release—but now there are rumors it might get pushed to June because some work isn't finished yet.

The makers have reaffirmed that it will arrive in theaters exactly as planned on March 26, 2026, and shared a video on their Instagram confirming the scheduled release date, while the team is speeding up filming in Hyderabad to try and stay on track.