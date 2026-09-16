Nani's 'The Paradise' gets a CBFC certificate, releases September 24
Entertainment
Nani's new film, The Paradise, has landed an A certificate from the CBFC and is hitting theaters on September 24, 2026.
Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film runs for two hours and 49 minutes and has already grabbed attention with its glimpse, teaser, and songs.
Nani calls 'The Paradise' toughest project
Nani calls this his toughest project yet, because it dives deep into a mother-son bond and the struggles of a marginalized community seeking justice.