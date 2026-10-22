Nani's 'The Paradise' Netflix cut drops Kulkarni dance, 24-minute shorter
Entertainment
Nani's action drama The Paradise just landed on Netflix, but this over-the-top version is 24 minutes shorter than what hit theaters.
A much-memed dance sequence with Sonali Kulkarni was cut after facing a lot of online ridicule, giving the film a tighter feel.
'The Paradise' visuals improved, 173.35cr gross
Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film got mixed reviews in theaters for its pacing and creative choices. For streaming, they've improved the visuals and made the end credits easier to read.
The Paradise, also starring Kayadu Lohar and Mohan Babu, made an estimated worldwide gross of ₹173.35 crore at the box office and is now available on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, and more, so you can catch this sleeker version anytime.