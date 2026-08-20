Naomi Watts to receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich festival
What's the story
Acclaimed actor Naomi Watts is set to be honored with the Golden Eye Award at the upcoming Zurich Film Festival. The festival organizers announced that Watts is being recognized for her "outstanding performance" in Ben Shirinian's The Housewife. In this film, she plays the role of the "enigmatic wife of a suspected Nazi."
Festival details
Watts will also present 'The Housewife' at the festival
Watts will be presenting The Housewife at the Zurich Film Festival, where she will also receive her award on September 26.
In addition to this honor, she is scheduled to participate in a masterclass session during the festival.
Christian Jungen, CEO of the Zurich Film Festival, praised Watts for her performances that thrive on "the tension between glamor and darkness."
Career highlights
More about the actor's career
Watts, who was born in 1968 in Shoreham, Kent, has had a successful career in Hollywood.
After moving to Los Angeles in the 1990s, she starred in Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's 21 Grams, which earned her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.
She received a second nomination for her role as a survivor of the 2004 tsunami in The Impossible.
Film's significance
2026 ZFF begins on September 24
In The Housewife, Watts plays an "elegant and mysterious woman," a role that Jungen believes she has mastered.
He added, At the same time, the film tells a true story that powerfully illustrates how indispensable investigative journalism is in uncovering historical crimes."
"Naomi Watts delivers one of the most compelling performances of her career, and we are proud to honor her with the Golden Eye Award."
The 2026 Zurich Film Festival will take place from September 24 to October 4.