Narayan and Sanu reunite after 21 years for 'Suniyo Zara'
Entertainment
Big news for Bollywood music fans: Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu are finally back together after 21 years, lending their voices to Suniyo Zara in Sunny Deol's upcoming film, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak.
The song, which also features Ravi Kisan, drops its teaser on October 26 and the full track on October 27, so you won't have to wait long.
Credits list RAAHEE, Amod, Saraiya
Suniyo Zara is a true team effort, with music by RAAHEE (from Pritam's JAM8), vocals from Anupam Amod, and lyrics by Priya Saraiya.
This marks Narayan and Sanu's first collaboration with Deol since 2002.
Meanwhile, Suryaa has stirred some controversy over its portrayal of doctors, but the iconic singer duo's reunion has definitely raised anticipation for the movie's release.