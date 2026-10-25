Narayan and Sanu reunite after 21 years for 'Suniyo Zara'

Big news for Bollywood music fans: Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu are finally back together after 21 years, lending their voices to Suniyo Zara in Sunny Deol's upcoming film, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak.

The song, which also features Ravi Kisan, drops its teaser on October 26 and the full track on October 27, so you won't have to wait long.