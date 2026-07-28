Narayanan returns with Naslen for new film teased July 27
Entertainment
After a seven-year break since his celebrated debut Kumbalangi Nights, director Madhu C Narayanan is back with a new film, and this time Naslen is taking the lead.
The project was teased on July 27, 2026, via an Instagram Reel from Dr S Ananthu, simply saying "Rolling soon," so cameras are about to start rolling.
The movie will be co-produced by Dr Ananthu and Madhu, under the banners of Dr Ananthu Productions and Silent Cat Films.
Naslen lines up 4 new films
Naslen isn't slowing down: he's got roles lined up in Bachelor Party D'eux (Amal Neerad), Tiki Taka (Rohith VS), and Torpedo (Tharun Moorthy).
Plus, he's making his Tamil debut with Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan, sharing the screen with Suriya.