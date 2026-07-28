Narayanan returns with Naslen for new film teased July 27

After a seven-year break since his celebrated debut Kumbalangi Nights, director Madhu C Narayanan is back with a new film, and this time Naslen is taking the lead.

The project was teased on July 27, 2026, via an Instagram Reel from Dr S Ananthu, simply saying "Rolling soon," so cameras are about to start rolling.

The movie will be co-produced by Dr Ananthu and Madhu, under the banners of Dr Ananthu Productions and Silent Cat Films.