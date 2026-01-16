'Nari Nari Naduma Murari' sees nearly 200% jump in Day-2 box office
Entertainment
Nari Nari Naduma Murari, the latest Telugu film starring Sharwanand and Samyuktha Menon, is off to a flying start.
It earned ₹70L on Day 1 but shot up to ₹2.1cr on Day 2—almost a 200% boost—thanks to strong word-of-mouth and social media chatter about its fun storyline and performances.
Family vibes and packed theaters drive the buzz
The movie pulled in big crowds, hitting a 73% occupancy rate during Thursday evening shows.
Directed by Ram Abbaraju and also featuring Sakshi Vaidya and Sree Vishnu, it's winning hearts for being family-friendly—especially popular for festive outings.
Social media love is helping keep those box office numbers high!