'Nari Nari Naduma Murari' sees nearly 200% jump in Day-2 box office Entertainment Jan 16, 2026

Nari Nari Naduma Murari, the latest Telugu film starring Sharwanand and Samyuktha Menon, is off to a flying start.

It earned ₹70L on Day 1 but shot up to ₹2.1cr on Day 2—almost a 200% boost—thanks to strong word-of-mouth and social media chatter about its fun storyline and performances.