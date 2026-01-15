'Nari Nari Naduma Murari' to stream on Amazon Prime Video Entertainment Jan 15, 2026

"Nari Nari Naduma Murari," a Telugu rom-com starring Sharwanand and Samyuktha, hit theaters as a Sankranti special on January 14 and is set to land on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.

Directed by Ram Abbaraju, the film follows a young guy juggling his girlfriend and ex, with plenty of laughs and complications.

The cast also includes Sakshi Vaidya, Naresh VK (who gets special praise from critics), Sunil, Vennela Kishore, and even a cameo by Sree Vishnu.