Next Article
'Nari Nari Naduma Murari' to stream on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
"Nari Nari Naduma Murari," a Telugu rom-com starring Sharwanand and Samyuktha, hit theaters as a Sankranti special on January 14 and is set to land on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.
Directed by Ram Abbaraju, the film follows a young guy juggling his girlfriend and ex, with plenty of laughs and complications.
The cast also includes Sakshi Vaidya, Naresh VK (who gets special praise from critics), Sunil, Vennela Kishore, and even a cameo by Sree Vishnu.
Where can you watch it?
You'll be able to catch "Nari Nari Naduma Murari" streaming on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.
What are people saying?
Critics are calling it a fun ride—One review gave it 3/5 stars, highlighting Naresh's standout performance and the film's solid comedy in the first half.