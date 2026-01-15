'Power shift': AR Rahman opens up about losing Bollywood projects
AR Rahman, the Oscar-winning composer, shared that he's missed out on several Bollywood projects over the past eight years because of a "power shift."
He told BBC Asian Network, "People who are not creative have the power now," explaining that even when he was booked, music companies would often bring in multiple other composers instead.
Feeling like an outsider and new industry trends
Rahman has always felt a bit like an outsider in Bollywood since his debut with Roja (1991).
He learned Urdu (and later Punjabi), and his partnership with Sukhwinder Singh produced songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya and Jai Ho, but says it's tougher now with music companies preferring albums by many different composers rather than just one.
Past experiences with industry rumors
Previously, Rahman mentioned on Radio Mirchi that a "gang" spread false rumors about him, which led to fewer offers.
He recalled how people warned casting director Mukesh Chhabra during Dil Bechara—even though Rahman finished four songs in just two days.
Despite setbacks, he said that he's focused on working on big projects that truly satisfy him.