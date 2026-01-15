Allu Arjun fans, here's an exciting 'Pushpa 3' update!

The third installment of the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, is reportedly moving closer to production. According to Telugu360, the makers have leased a dedicated office in Hyderabad for pre-production work. Director Sukumar had earlier confirmed the film at the South Indian International Movie Awards in Dubai. However, filming is likely to begin only after lead actor Allu Arjun and Sukumar finish their current commitments.

Production details 'Pushpa 3' pre-production office to facilitate script development The newly leased office in Hyderabad will be the hub for script development, story discussions, and planning sessions for Pushpa 3. This strategic move indicates that the team is serious about entering the early creative phase of the project. Although no official timelines have been announced yet, this dedicated workspace hints at an imminent acceleration in the scripting process.

Director's statement Sukumar's on-stage confirmation of 'Pushpa 3' Sukumar had earlier confirmed Pushpa 3 during a light-hearted moment at the South Indian International Movie Awards in Dubai. When asked about the film, he looked to producer Naveen Yerneni and Arjun for a nod before declaring, "Obviously, Pushpa 3 undi! (Obviously, we're making Pushpa 3)." The announcement was met with applause and cheers from the audience.

Advertisement

Plot expectations 'Pushpa 3' to introduce a new antagonist The third installment, tentatively titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage, is expected to see Arjun pitted against a new antagonist. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil are likely to reprise their roles from the previous films. The franchise has been a massive success, with Pushpa 2: The Rule breaking box office records and winning several awards.

Advertisement