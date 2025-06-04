First-ever 'Naruto' movie to release in Indian theaters this June
What's the story
The beloved anime franchise, Naruto, is set to make its debut in Indian theaters with a special theatrical release, reported Variety.
The first film from the series, titled Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow, will be released in three languages - Japanese, English, and Hindi.
Reliance Entertainment has launched the trailer for Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow.
Global expansion
'Naruto' is a cultural phenomenon in Japan
The collaboration between Reliance Entertainment, TV Tokyo, and Happening 365 Synergies is a strategic move to tap into one of the world's fastest-growing entertainment markets.
This partnership places India as a critical territory in TV Tokyo's global expansion strategy.
Hiroaki Saiki, head of global distribution at TV Tokyo, said, "We are proud to announce the launch of a special cinematic journey for Indian audiences."
Audience engagement
Outreach programs in schools and colleges to promote the franchise
Reliance Animation CEO Tejonidhi Bhandare revealed plans for outreach programs in schools and colleges across India to promote the franchise.
He said, "We're focused on building the 'Naruto' brand in India through extensive school and college contact programs across the country."
This initiative aims to engage a new generation of anime fans and establish Naruto as a cultural phenomenon among young Indian audiences.
Release details
'Naruto' fans will get to watch 1st theatrical film
The first of the 11 Naruto theatrical films produced so far will be released this month across over 200 screens nationwide.
Dhruv Sinha, head of international businesses and syndication at Reliance Entertainment, said, "'Naruto' has a massive and loyal fanbase in India."
The film is set to hit theaters on June 27.