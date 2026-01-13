NASA astronaut Sunita Williams to visit Kerala Literature Festival 2026
What's the story
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams will attend the Kerala Literature Festival 2026. The festival, scheduled from January 22-25 on Kozhikode beach, will see Williams share her experiences in space and insights into human curiosity and resilience. Her presence is set to inspire audiences of all ages, blending storytelling with exploration.
Festival details
KLF 2026: A blend of literature, science, and culture
The festival's organizers believe Williams's presence will expand its scope beyond literature to include science and exploration. KLF 2026 will feature over 500 global speakers, including authors, thinkers, and cultural icons. The festival seeks to offer a holistic experience, combining literary sessions with discussions on innovation and human achievement.
Career highlights
Williams's career: A testament to resilience and discovery
Williams has spent more than 300 days in space and holds the record for the longest total spacewalk time by a woman. Attendees can expect tales of life on the International Space Station (ISS), spacewalks, and testing human limits. Germany has been named the guest nation for this year's edition.