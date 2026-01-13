NASA astronaut Sunita Williams to visit Kerala Literature Festival 2026

The festival's organizers believe Williams's presence will expand its scope beyond literature to include science and exploration. KLF 2026 will feature over 500 global speakers, including authors, thinkers, and cultural icons. The festival seeks to offer a holistic experience, combining literary sessions with discussions on innovation and human achievement.

Williams has spent more than 300 days in space and holds the record for the longest total spacewalk time by a woman. Attendees can expect tales of life on the International Space Station (ISS), spacewalks, and testing human limits. Germany has been named the guest nation for this year's edition.